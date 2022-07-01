SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Shippensburg Borough are looking for a person they say broke into a home and ransacked it.

According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, On Thursday, June 23 at 9 p.m. officers were dispatched to 100 Hollar Avenue for a burglary.

Police say an unknown individual went through the house and ransacked it. Items that were taken included cash, handbags, and jewelry. There is no word on what the value of the items taken would be.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Shippensburg Police Department by calling 717-532-7361. You can also submit a tip by clicking here.