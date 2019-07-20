Police looking for driver of stolen car

(SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA) – Police are looking for the driver of a stolen car that crashed overnight in Dauphin County.

Steelton Borough Police officers asked for help with a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle they had been following into Swatara Township around 2:00 a.m.

An officer found that vehicle crashed on the side of the road of the 7100 block of Chambers Hill Road.

The driver ran away from the scene.

Police say the vehicle had been stolen hours before.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550.



