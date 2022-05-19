LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – Manheim Township Police are looking for a man accused of assaulting someone earlier this month.

Police say on May 1, Shahi Presley allegedly punched and kicked a victim during a “physical altercation.” When the victim was on the ground police say Presley pushed the victim onto a couch and applied body weight pressure to their chest while covering their nose and mouth.

Manheim Police say the amount of pressure was enough to cause the victim’s teeth to puncture the inside of their lip and cause bleeding.

Presley fled the scene before police arrived and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Presley, whose address is not known to police, is now wanted for two counts of strangulation and one count of simple assault.