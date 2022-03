EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Ephrata Police are looking for two men who used fraudulent $100 bills at Walmart.

Police say the two men came into the store and one purchased two computers with the counterfeit money.

The second man attempted to purchase AirPods with the money, but was stopped by a cashier.





Both men left the store together with $1,000 worth of property.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Ephrata Police.