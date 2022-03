EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – East Cocalico Township Police are looking for a road rage suspect.

Police say around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday a motorcyclist punched the side view mirror of the victim’s car at the on-ramp from Colonial Howard Blvd (Spur Road) onto southbound SR0222.

The motorcyclist fled southbound on State Route 222 on a red sports bike

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Cocalico Township Police.