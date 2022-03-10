CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is looking for two male suspects who allegedly used counterfeit cash in Cumberland County.

Police say the two pictured male suspects passed $500 in counterfeit $50 bills at a Walmart on March 3. The suspects arrived at the store in the pictured white SUV and made separate transactions at separate registers using counterfeit currency.







Shortly afterward, police say the men committed a retail theft at the Fine Wine and Good Spirits store located on South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle.

Anyone with information on this incident or if you can identify the suspects are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.