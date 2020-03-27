Police looking for missing, endangered 75-year-old

HAMPTON TWP. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are searching for Andre Arthur Quirouette a 75-year-old man who was last seen in the area of PA-581 east at Interstate 81 North, in Hampton Township at 3:15 a.m.

Police did not release an image but Quirouette was last seen wearing khaki pants, long sleeve gray dress shirt, and a gray and purple cardigan. Police say he is operating a 2007 white Pontiac Montana van bearing Ontario registration AVYZ104.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Quirouette is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.