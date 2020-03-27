1  of  16
Closings & Delays
Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire Trinity Lutheran Camp Hill United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Police looking for missing, endangered 75-year-old

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON TWP. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are searching for Andre Arthur Quirouette a 75-year-old man who was last seen in the area of PA-581 east at Interstate 81 North, in Hampton Township at 3:15 a.m.

Police did not release an image but Quirouette was last seen wearing khaki pants, long sleeve gray dress shirt, and a gray and purple cardigan. Police say he is operating a 2007 white Pontiac Montana van bearing Ontario registration AVYZ104.

Police believe he may be at special risk of harm or injury, or may be confused.

Anyone with information on Quirouette is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police at 717-671-7500.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss