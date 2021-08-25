FOUND: Police looking for missing Maryland man last seen in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — As of 10:20 p.m. Noah Stephens has been found safe.

Police need help locating a man they believe could be at risk of harm or injury.

The missing man is Noah Stephens of Perryville, Maryland. According to police, Stephens is in his mid-70s and stands at five feet, ten inches tall, and weighs about 178 pounds. He is wearing black pants, a white shirt with green polka dots, and a blue University of Kentucky hat.

Stephens is driving a 1998 green Dodge Dakota with a Maryland license plate number 9DB8400. He was last seen in the Manor Road area of Honey Brook in Chester County around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with any information on Stephens is asked to contact the police by dialing 911.

