Police looking for missing woman

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cumru Township Police Department is searching for 62-year-old, Susan Baker.

Baker is operating a Silver 2013 Toyota Prius, bearing Pa. Registration “KDY3892.”

Baker was last seen in the area of Winged Foot Rd., Cumru Twp., Berks County, Tuesday at approx. 7:30 p.m. according to police.

Police believe Baker may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Baker is asked to contact the police immediately by calling 911 or Cumru Twp. PD at 610-777-9595.