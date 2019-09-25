Police looking for retail theft, people of interest





CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg Police Department responded to a report of retail theft last Monday around 2:50 a.m.

A male reportedly took merchandise and left the convenience store at 1 Monticello Ct. without paying for the items.

Police say the male left the area in a red Chevrolet sedan.

However, police say the people in the photo may have information relevant to an ongoing police investigation and that they are people of interest, but not necessarily suspects at this time.

If you have information to help the police in identifying or locating these people, contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717- 264-4131.