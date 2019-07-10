Police looking for runaway teen

NEW OXFORD, (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her New Oxford home.

Allison Rodriguez left her home in the 100 block of Hanover Street Tuesday night, Eastern Adams Regional police said.

Her parents told police they went into Allison’s bedroom around 11:30 p.m. and realized she was not in the house. A younger sister told the parents that Allison had left about five minutes earlier.

The parents texted Allison to find out where she was, and Allison texted back to say she was fine but she would not tell them where she was, police said. She would not answer the phone when her parents called.

Police said they attempted to locate Allison by pinging her phone with negative results. They said the phone is currently turned off.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Eastern Adams Regional police by calling 911.