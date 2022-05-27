EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in East Lampeter Township are looking for a suspect that was involved in an incident that happened on a public bus on Thursday, May 19.

According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, at approximately 9:45 p.m. a female struck another female passenger while on an RRTA bus in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East after a verbal argument.

The suspect grabbed the victim’s hair and punched her several times while exiting the bus.

The suspect was with a child. Anyone who is familiar with the female suspect or has additional information regarding this crime is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.