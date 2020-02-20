Police looking for suspect in alleged condiment crime

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for information regarding an incident that involved a suspect breaking into an apartment and vandalizing the home with ketchup.

Police say on Tuesday between 5:00 and 6:45 p.m. someone unlawfully entered an apartment in the 300 block of Lincoln Way West.

After the suspect forcefully entered the apartment, they vandalized the majority of the apartment by squirting ketchup over the walls, floor, and furniture.

Police say the family was not home at the time of this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.