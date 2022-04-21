WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking the public for help regarding an attempted armed robbery that occurred in Waynesboro.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, at 12:31 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, police responded to 44 West Main Street for a reported attempted armed robbery. The business proprietor said that an individual entered the business, showed a large knife, and demanded money.

The proprietor withdrew a concealed handgun and held it at his side and at that time, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium build, 5’7″ to 5’8″ in height, and approximately 40 years of age. The suspect has been also described as wearing a dark hoodie, dark pants, and a dark-colored neck gaiter partially concealing his face.

The suspect fled east on Main Street and then turned south in an alley towards Gay Street.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Waynesboro police at 717-762-2132.