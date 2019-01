Police looking for suspect who shot, killed cat in Chambersburg Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a cat in Chambersburg.

Police say it happened January 6 near a home on Geyer Drive.

The cat was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic but it did not survive.

According to the veterinarian, the cat may have been shot by a pellet gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chambersburg Police.