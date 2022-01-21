Police looking for suspect with multiple charges in Susquehanna Twp.

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are looking for a suspect that has a warrant in Susquehanna Township.

Officers are looking for Sedik Tevon Clayton, who has a warrant out for his arrest. The charges in the warrant include Robbery, Simple Assault, and Firearm Possession.

Anyone with information of Clayton’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Susquehanna Township Police Department, the Dauphin County Dispatch Center, or their local police department.