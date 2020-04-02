1  of  2
Police: Woman slaps customer at farm market after accusing shoppers of not practicing social distancing

EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — The East Earl Township Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured woman. 

On April 2, 2020 at around 8:25 a.m, the suspect cut the deli line at the Shady Maple Farm Market, located at 1324 Main Street. 

After cutting the line, she angrily accused customers in her vicinity of not maintaining “social distancing” guidelines. 

When confronted by another customer, the suspect slapped the other customer and quickly left the store. 

The suspect left the complex in the pictured silver or gold Volvo station wagon. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5302, or anonymously by clicking “Submit a Tip” below. 

Sourced via CRIMEWATCH®https://lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/eastearlpd/11499/cases/can-you-help-identify-pictured-female

