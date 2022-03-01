CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County District Attorney Sean McCormack says authorities are hoping to make an arrest in the Neil Road homicide investigation.

Police have been investigating since Feb. 23 when two people were found dead inside a burning house near Shippensburg.

Cumberland County Spokesperson Jonathan Kibe told abc27 that firefighters were dispatched for reports of a basement fire and arrived four minutes later to find a home engulfed in flames.

“They did attempt to go make an interior attack but were pushed out by the fire conditions and fought the remainder of the fire from the exterior,” Kibe said.

McCormack says an autopsy has been conducted and that police have been working the case.

“Hopefully at some point in time we’ll be able to announce an arrest in that incident but at this point in time, it’s still an active investigation,” McCormack said.

Officials have declined to say whether there is an active danger to the public at this time. The identities of the deceased and their cause of death have also not been released.