Police: Man arrested after drunkenly assaulting, threatening roommate

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police arrested a Reamstown man on Thursday after he allegedly assaulted his roommate and threatened to “put a bullet” in his head while he was intoxicated.

East Cocalico Township police arrived at the first block of South Reamstown Road around 8:30 a.m. for a reported incident. Officers found that Chester Sweigart had allegedly assaulted his roommate, leaving him with minor injuries.

Officers say Sweigart was clearly intoxicated when they arrived and that he was already cited for public drunkenness that same day around 1 a.m. Sweigart, 57, threatened to shoot his roommate while officers were present and had thrown out furniture off the second story deck.

Sweigart was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and harassment. He was released after posting his $10,000 bail.

