Police: Man claimed to represent medical company in potential scam

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are warning of a potential scam in which someone showed up at a home and claimed to represent a medical company.

A resident told Chambersburg police that the man came to the house on July 6 and was wearing medical “scrubs.” He said he needed to confirm the resident’s identity and photographed the resident’s ID and social security cards, claiming that he was there to gather information on whether the resident’s medications were working.

The unknown man provided no identification, and the resident was provided no notice from his doctor that someone would be coming to his home, police said.

Police reminded residents to stay vigilant. They said that if something doesn’t seem right, contact the police department immediately before providing any information to anyone who may be questionable.