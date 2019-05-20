Police: Man stole sword from high school statue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Breon Oliver

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Chambersburg man was arrested after police said he stole a sword from a Trojan statue at Chambersburg Area Senior High School.

Breon Oliver, 22, is charged with criminal trespass and theft regarding the incident May 2. Police said he admitted to stealing the sword.

Oliver is additionally charged with criminal trespass for an incident May 17, when police say he illegally entered the Chambersburg Aquatic Center.

Bail in each of the two cases was set at $75,000 cash, which Oliver did not post, according to court records.

Authorities believe he's responsible for several other trespassing incidents.