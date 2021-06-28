Police: Medical emergency may have led to deadly Cumberland Co. crash on I-81

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One man was killed Friday following an accident on I-81 near Exit 57 in Cumberland County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers observed the vehicle at final rest after crashing head-on into a concrete pole on I-81 southbound.

An initial investigation indicated the driver had succumbed to his injuries upon impact and may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

