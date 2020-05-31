Police move in to disperse protesters with pepper spray

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) –Police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd of protesters during the George Floyd protest in downtown Harrisburg Saturday evening

Protesters can be seen running from away from the direction where the pepper spray was coming from.

One protester is seen struggling to walk and catch his breath as another protester offered him milk to help ease the pain from the pepper spray.

Another protester is seen pouring milk on his face.

This comes just moments after Harrisburg, Mayor Papenfuse announced that the City of Harrisburg is issuing curfew starting at a 9:00 p.m. this evening.

Residents are advised to stay home and not join the protesters.