WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County announced the seizure of a large sum of cash and an assortment of drugs.

According to West Manchester Township Police, two officers conducted a traffic stop on Roosevelt Avenue last Friday. During the stop officials say the officers uncovered $1,000 in cash appearing to be comprised of $20 bills.

Officers also found a large plastic bag of marijuana, but did not say exactly how much marijuana was recovered or what the street value was.

Pictures shared by police also showed packaged narcotics in various colors and packaging. Police say 1,755 individually packaged narcotics were recovered in the stop. The brightly colored drugs were in both large and medium-sized bags and baggies, some of which had the #6 printed.





Police did not disclose the street value of the drugs recovered or whether anyone was charged in connection to the bust.