Police report more problems with new fireworks law

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) - - As fireworks soared this Fourth of July, so did the number of reports made to local police and fire departments.

The new fireworks law allows consumer-grade fireworks like roman candles and bottle rockets to be set off in Pennsylvania. While it is a sight to see, concerns about noise, zoning, and damage to homes soared as well.

It may look pretty in the sky, but setting off fireworks too close to residential areas could cause extreme damage, like to one home in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.

Police kept a closer eye on fireworks this year, making sure correct precautions were taken.

"The violations that were seen people doing incorrectly is that they're firing them off within 150 feet of an occupied structure so walking out of your house and going into the street and sending them off is still illegal you can't do it on a public street and you can't do it within 150 feet of a resident," said Sgt. Michael Piacentino, of Manheim Township Police.

Fireworks set off during late hours of the night was the top concern in York, Cumberland, and Dauphin counties.

Officers say they expect more fireworks this weekend as they begin to go on sale.