Police responding to incident in Anville

ANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are responding to an incident on Louser Road in Anville.

Police have been on the scene for about nine hours after they first responded for a regular wellness check this morning. The situation then escalated as police are still on the scene, they just made contact with the person at the center of this at around 5 p.m.

“This is a personal issue, there is no threat to the neighborhood or anything else going on like that at this time,” South Annville Township Police Chief Ben Sutcliffe said.

This is a developing story. Abc27 will continue to provide details as they become available.