Police seek information in Franklin County pedestrian-involved hit and run

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck in a hit and run on the 9600 block of Tomstown Rd. in Quincy Township, Franklin County on Saturday night, according to Pa. State Police.

The victim, a 58-year-old male from Waynesboro, was found lying behind the guardrail by a bystander who rendered aid.

Numerous vehicle parts left behind by the striking vehicle led troopers to believe the vehicle to be gray, and either a 2009-2013 GMC 1500 Sierra SLT or 2009-2013 GMC 1500 Sierra Denali.

The damage occurred on the left side of the driver’s side, with a broken headlight lens, yellow turn signal and missing driver’s side mirror assemblr.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with a broken right arm, injuries to his back, and other internal injuries. He has undergone multiple surgeries and remains in the ICU.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has seen a vehicle matching the description is asked to contact Pa. State Police Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.