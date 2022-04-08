DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Paxton Township Police continue to search for and ask for the public’s help to locate the current whereabouts of a man facing Possession of Child Pornography charges.

Christopher Andrew Unger faces one count of the third-degree felony.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Anyone with information on Unger’s whereabouts should contact Detective Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip.

There is up to a $2,000 reward from the Dauphin County Crime Stoppers program for information that leads to Unger.