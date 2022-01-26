Police search for suspect after robbery attempt at Lancaster Weis Market

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – West Lampeter Township Police are looking for a man after an attempted robbery at Weis Market in Willow Street.

Police say on Jan. 16 at approximately 11:18 a.m. a man approached the Weis pharmacy at Kendig Square on Willow Street Pike and indicated he was armed with a gun.

Police say quick thinking and response by employees left the man unsuccessful and he fled the store, running behind Kendig Quare in the area of 272 South.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township Police Department at 717-464-2421, or the Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person responsible.