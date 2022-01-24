Police searching for Lancaster County maple syrup-vehicle vandal

A bottle of maple syrup are displayed at the Merrifield Farm and Sugar Shack, Wednesday, March 9, 2016 in Gorham, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Lititz Borough Police are investigating a sticky situation after a car was vandalized with maple syrup.

According to police a resident on North Spruce Street reported that between Jan. 20 and 21 someone poured maple syrup onto the windshield and hood of their vehicle.

The vehicle was parked on the street and police did not disclose how much damage was reported by the vehicle owner.

Anyone with information should call the LBPD at 717-626-6393, email Tips@LititzPD.org, or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.