Police searching for missing 33-year-old Morrisville man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Falls Township Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of Thomas Painter, a 33-year-old Morrisville resident who was last seen at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Painter was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, camouflage shorts over black thermal pants, black boots, and a red knit hat. Police say Painter walks with a noticeable limp.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Matt Tomcho at 215-949-9100 ext: 302 or m.tomcho@fallstwp.com.  You can also submit a tip online.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss