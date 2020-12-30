Police searching for missing 33-year-old Morrisville man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Falls Township Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of Thomas Painter, a 33-year-old Morrisville resident who was last seen at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Painter was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, camouflage shorts over black thermal pants, black boots, and a red knit hat. Police say Painter walks with a noticeable limp.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Matt Tomcho at 215-949-9100 ext: 302 or m.tomcho@fallstwp.com. You can also submit a tip online.