Police searching for missing Chambersburg teen

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg Police is asking for help in searching for 16-year-old Anthony Daniel Onativia-Fuentes.

Fuentes was last seen by family at 1 a.m. before leaving the house and was recently observed by others at 2 a.m. on May 21.

Fuentes is approximately 6-feet tall and 160 pounds. He is described as having short black hair, brown eyes, and is known to wear glasses.

Chambersburg Police Dept. is asking for tips to help locate Fuentes. If anyone has information, they ask to call at (717) 264-4131 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.