HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Highspire Borough Police Department is attempting to find a man from the Dauphin County borough who has been missing since May 1.

According to police, officers are looking for 26-year-old Shaquan Dunston. He has been missing since 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1. Then, on Monday, his family began to receive text messages from his phone number demanding $10,000 if they wanted to see him again.

He is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds. Dunston was last seen wearing a tye-dye shirt and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion with Pennsylvania registration LSB8355.

Dunston is also known to have violent tendencies.

Any person with information on the whereabouts of Dunston is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.