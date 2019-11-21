Police searching for missing man with dementia

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police need public assistance searching for Francisco or ‘Frank’ Correa who was last seen at his home on the 100 block of East Garfield Street at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Correa, 49, is described as 5’7, around 170 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sweater with a large white New York Yankees logo across the chest in addition to black and white sneakers.

If you believe you have information that can assist the police in locating this person, please contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip on Crime Watch.