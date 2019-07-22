Update: Missing Mifflin County woman found safe

Update: Police said they have located Poblete and she is safe.

Previously reported:

Police are searching for a missing woman out of Mifflin County.

Lillian Poblete, 77, was last seen Saturday around 10 p.m. near the Walmart off of US Highway 522 South in Mifflin County.

Poblete was wearing a dark blue spring jacket and black pants, driving a 2009 silver Chevrolet Impala with the license plate “OSCAINO.”

Police say she is 5’6” and 125lbs.

Poblete may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Grantville Township Police at 717-248-9607.