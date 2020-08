CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hampden Township police are asking for public assistance in finding 16-year-old Sierra Brown, who was last seen in her home Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m.

Brown is 5’2″ tall, weighing 120 pounds, police say. Brown left behind a note saying she was running away because she “wants to be happy.”

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s location is asked to contact Det. Cate Hottenstein at 717-761-2609, ext. 220, or Cumberland County Communications at 717-238-9676.