Police searching for person of interest after discovering body in trunk

LURGAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — State police are investigating a homicide in Franklin County after Demetrios Kalathas was found dead in the trunk of a car in a parking lot, two days after he was reported missing.

Rodney Baugagr passes by Lions Club Park every day on his mail route. Last week, he noticed a white 2003 Lincoln town car sitting in the parking lot for a couple of days, never moving spots.

“It was kind of strange seeing a nice Lincoln sitting back there, so I pulled up to it and got out and was looking in and saw no one was there but saw all kinds of clothes in the back seat,” Baugagr said.

He even walked into the woods next to the park to look for the owner. Days later, police discovered the body of 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas in a trunk in that same parking lot.

“I was worried all morning whether it was that car and I said ‘oh my god,’ don’t let it be that car,” Baugagr said.

State police say Kalathas was the last known person to be driving that white Lincoln. Police also found multiple gunshot wounds on his body.

“If I were to see any blood or something, I would’ve called right away but I didn’t see nothing, I figured it was just broke down or abandoned,” Baugagr said.

Police are currently asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Justin Hockenberry of Orrstown. Police say he is a person of interest who has information about the investigation. Hockenberry is currently wanted for two felony charges on an unrelated investigation.

Anyone who knows where Hockenberry should call state police in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.