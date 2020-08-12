Police searching for two people who assaulted a Sesame Place employee

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are searching for two people who assaulted a teenage worker at Sesame Place in Bucks County.

Police say the 17-year-old employee was punched by both a man and a woman Sunday after asking the guests to wear their masks.

The park reopened this summer with a strict mask policy in place.

The couple fled in a car with New York plates. Police are working with authorities in New York.

They both face charges.

The teen had to undergo surgery for injuries to his tooth and jaw.

Sesame Place released a statement saying in part:

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and violence of any kind is unacceptable and not tolerated at our park.”

Top Stories: