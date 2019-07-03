Police seek driver who struck truck in parking lot, left scene

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities are asking for help to identify a person they want to question about a hit-and-run crash.

Waynesboro police released a surveillance photo of the person on Wednesday.

The hit-and-run occurred Monday morning at the Rutters store in the 100 block of South Potomac Street. Police said the person in the photo was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta that struck a commercial truck and left the scene.

Anyone with information should call Waynesboro police at 717-762-2131.