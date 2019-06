CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for help to locate a runaway teenager from Chambersburg.



Shaleya Smalls, 16, left her home on the night of June 8, at approximately 10:30 p.m.



She was seen near the Fuel Up gas station on Philadelphia Avenue on June 9 and again on June 11, and she was seen at the Chambersburg Aquatic Center on Monday, police said.



Anyone who sees Smalls or has information regarding her whereabouts should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.