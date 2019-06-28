Police seek to ID suspicious man who approached girls

FAYETTEVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a report that a suspicious man in a vehicle approached two girls as they walked in Franklin County last week.

The girls were in the area of Cameo Drive and Medallion Drive near Fayetteville on the afternoon of June 20 when the unknown man pulled next to them and started talking about fishing. He then asked the girls if they wanted to go see some fish, state police in Chambersburg said.

The girls ran away when they believed the man was about to get out of the vehicle. He was last seen driving toward Route 30

The vehicle was described as an older model, matte gray van or SUV with tinted windows. The make and model are unknown, and the girls were unable to get a license plate number or state of registration.

They described the driver as a heavy set male, bald with sun spots on his head, “greasy” or sweaty, yellowish teeth, mildly slurred speech, hairy blonde arms, and possibly around 60 years old. He was alone in the vehicle.

Police are attempting to identify the vehicle and driver. Anyone with information should call the Chambersburg station at 717-264-5161 and reference incident number PA19-850212.