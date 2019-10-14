Police seeking identity of man who assaulted woman, dog

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department are looking for a man they say assaulted a woman and her dog.

Police say the incident occurred on Saturday around 8 a.m. in the Gelder Park area.

Officers say a woman was waiting to clean up after her dog when she was confronted by an unknown male possibly in his 50’s.

The male started yelling obscenities at the woman, then when she asked him to get away he kicked the dog in the head and face then struck her in the face, police say.

A bystander yelled at the male and he fled the area on a white bicycle towards Raleigh Road.

Derry Township Police are asking anyone who might be able to identify the male or have any other information related to this incident to call 717-534-2202.