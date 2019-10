CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are seeking public assistance in finding Marvin Torres-Garcia, charged with rape and incest of a minor among other crimes.

In addition to the two crimes mentioned above, Torres-Garcia is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, and aggravated indecent assault.

Anyone with information to his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.