Police seeking retail thief

EAST EARL, Pa. (WHTM) -The East Earl Township Police Department is asking for help to identify the male in the gray T-shirt and baseball cap in reference to a retail theft Aug. 8.

Officers say the male and two others entered a business in the township stole merchandise.

According to police all three subjects left in a black Mercury Mountaineer. The other two people are not suspects, however, their identities could help identify the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the male or either of the other two persons is asked to contact the East Earl Township Police Department at 717-355-5303.