2 children missing in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Gettysburg are looking for two children who went missing Sunday.

Lilyen June Vanmetre, 2, has blonde hair and blue eyes. Jayden Cash Vanmetre, 4, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say the children were last seen in Adams County and their whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information should call the Gettysburg station at 717-334-8111 or Adams County Crimestoppers at 717-334-8057.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward.

Tips can also be submitted at accrimestoppers.com.