Police seek woman accused of using stolen credit cards at Apple Store

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – State police say a woman used stolen credit cards to make over $3,000 in purchases at the Apple Store in Park City Center.

The unknown woman on Sept. 3 bought a MacBook and a protective case using two credit cards lost by their owner at Oak Grove Farms near Mechanicsburg, police said.

Anyone who can identify the woman should call state police in Carlisle at 717- 249-2121 and speak to Trooper Kydd.

All callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.