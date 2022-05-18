JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a January burglary that involved a stolen puppy, according to a May 18 release from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

The release says the burglary occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 19, 2022, in Lebanon County. An unknown suspect or suspects entered a Jackson Township residence and took a plastic bag containing about $20,000 from beneath a mattress, then left the scene.

Later, the suspect(s) returned and stole a 3-month-old female English bulldog puppy from a shed by the residence, according to the release. Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers say the puppy is valued at $5,000.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or through the “submit a tip” link here.