Police: Two "significantly injured" in motorcycle crash

Posted: May 27, 2019 08:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 08:35 PM EDT

Newberry Township Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened just before 6 Monday night. 

Officers were called to Lewisberry Road and Old Trail Road for a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan. Two riders on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with significant injuries. 

The driver of the sedan received minor injuries. 

Police say the area will be closed for several more hours while officers reconstruct the scene. 

