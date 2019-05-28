Police: Two "significantly injured" in motorcycle crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. COURTESY: Newberry Township Police

Newberry Township Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle that happened just before 6 Monday night.

Officers were called to Lewisberry Road and Old Trail Road for a collision between a motorcycle and a sedan. Two riders on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with significant injuries.

The driver of the sedan received minor injuries.

Police say the area will be closed for several more hours while officers reconstruct the scene.