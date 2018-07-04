Police urge safety on Fourth of July Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - The Fourth of July is to celebrate the birth of our nation but also the people who protect it.

Police say they work extra hard to keep our communities safe.

"We are putting in the work, making sure everyone stays safe so they can hang out with their families," Susquehanna Township police Officer Clee Tilman said.

Tilman has been with the police department for more than a decade, so he's worked quite a few holidays.

"I like to get out and engage with the people a lot, especially at the parks like Fort Hunter, those who are having cookouts, or kids riding their bikes or kids playing basketball."

While it's a relaxing day for many, Tilman says people still need to pay attention.

"It is a little different because it is a hotter holiday," he said. "We get a lot of heat casualties - heat stroke, passing out, things along those lines."

And with grilled hotdogs and hamburgers come fire hazards.

"There are tons of cookouts and you have to look out for more fires, grill fires, things along those lines," Tilman said.

Also, before you enjoy a cold one, make sure you have a designated driver.

"A lot of people do take advantage of this holiday to drink, so there are a lot of accidents or DUIs that may be out there," Tilman said.