SUSQUEHANNA TWP, Pa. (WHTM) — The annual Dauphin County Police vs. Fire Hockey game raised money for one of their own this year. All proceeds from the event will go to Shawn Menear, a Middletown firefighter injured back in January.

The firefighters won Saturday’s game by a landslide, 11 to 3. There was plenty of competitive spirit out on the ice, but for both sides, helping someone else is more important than the game.

“No matter what, it’s a great day out on the ice and it’s benefiting, you know, another person,” Middletown fire chief Kenny Whitebread said.

Menear was injured in late January while battling a house fire in Royalton. The second floor collapsed, trapping him inside.

“Between not working, medical expenses, things like that, that he has nothing to worry about,” Whitebread said about Saturday’s fundraiser.

Menear recently moved out of a Philadelphia hospital to a rehabilitation center.

“We actually went down Monday afternoon to visit with him for a little while. He is in great spirits,” Whitebread said.

Susan Menear, Menear’s mom, said, “He’s anxious to get home and try to get his life back on track.” She also said, “He has to still go to physical therapy.”

Susan said she’s been overwhelmed by everyone’s support since her son’s injury.

“It’s just amazing that we’ve got so many people behind us,” she said.

With all the community fundraisers in the last two months, Whitebread said they have raised over $50,000.

“We’re the bad day fixers, and when we have a bad day, it’s great to see that we all come together and we can help each other,” he said.

It was not just Menear’s memory present at Saturday’s game. Menear, a hockey fan himself, got to watch it in real-time on a live stream.

“He has a big smile on his face, so he’s happy,” his mom said.

Menear’s family said they expect doctors to let them know Monday when they can expect Shawn back home. They hope it will just be a few more weeks.